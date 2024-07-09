Remnants of Beryl could cause heavy rain: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo region, warning residents of the potential for heavy rain as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl move through the area.

The statement, issued early Tuesday morning for most of southern Ontario, warns of “torrential downpours” that could begin Tuesday or Wednesday night and continue into Thursday.

It comes after Beryl made landfall in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday after leaving a path of destruction in the Caribbean over the weekend.

Environment Canada says that while confidence in the precise track of the system is low at this point, it is possible there could be rainfall rates of 20 to 40 millimetres per hour at times in some locations.

The statement may be upgraded to a rainfall warning as the system draws closer.