Remnants of Beryl could cause heavy rain: Environment Canada
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo region, warning residents of the potential for heavy rain as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl move through the area.
The statement, issued early Tuesday morning for most of southern Ontario, warns of “torrential downpours” that could begin Tuesday or Wednesday night and continue into Thursday.
It comes after Beryl made landfall in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday after leaving a path of destruction in the Caribbean over the weekend.
Environment Canada says that while confidence in the precise track of the system is low at this point, it is possible there could be rainfall rates of 20 to 40 millimetres per hour at times in some locations.
The statement may be upgraded to a rainfall warning as the system draws closer.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Green Party deputy leader stepping down for 'personal reasons'
Green Party Deputy Leader Jonathan Pedneault has announced he is stepping down, citing personal reasons.
Trudeau to attend NATO leaders' summit as Russia escalates aggression toward Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be gathering with NATO leaders today to mark the 75th anniversary of the defensive alliance as Russia escalates its aggression towards Ukraine.
5 things to know as Canada meets Argentina in 'David vs. Goliath' Copa semifinal
After a dramatic win over Venezuela in the Copa America quarterfinal, the Canadian men’s soccer team takes on Argentina in a David versus Goliath semifinal on Tuesday night.
How a new incubator is supercharging women-focused health startups in Canada
Experts say opportunities for innovation in women's health care exist in Canada, but investment in research and business is not where it needs to be. Here's how Femtech Canada, an organization launched earlier this year, is helping to close the gender gap in health care.
Mayor of town where Munro lived would 'consider' amending monument honouring her
The mayor of the municipality where Alice Munro lived for much of her adult life says he would 'consider' amending the monument to the celebrated writer outside the public library in Clinton, Ont., although he does not personally support such a move.
Kyiv mourns as rescuers sift piles of rubble at a children's hospital hit by a Russian missile
Rescuers searched the rubble at a children's hospital Tuesday for more dead and wounded, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, a day Russian missiles slammed into the facility and cities across the country in a massive daytime barrage. The death toll from the strikes rose to 42, officials said.
How much more likely was Eastern Canada's heat wave because of climate change?
Federal officials are set to say how much more likely Eastern Canada's heat wave was because of human-caused climate change.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially divorced
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially divorced. A Los Angeles County judge's dissolution of the marriage of the two actors, who had already been separated for years, took effect Tuesday.
Canadians less optimistic about finances amid worries about inflation, income: survey
Canadians are feeling less optimistic about their finances, with respondents worried about inflation, income levels and a potential recession at the midpoint of the year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.