Regional police investigating break-in at Cambridge business

Waterloo regional police are investigating an early morning break-and-enter at a Cambridge business.

Police responded to a break-in at a store in the area of Cedar Street and Berkley Road at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said three suspects gained access to the store by using a truck to damage a loading dock door.

According to police, two suspects entered the store and stole merchandise while the third remained outside with the vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a white male with a heavy build, wearing a light-coloured short, black pants and black shoes.

The second suspects is described as a while male with a slim build, wearing a grey sweatshirt, black jeans and grey running shoes.

The third suspect is described as a while male with a slim build, wearing all black.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, extension 2299.