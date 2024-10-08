Regional councillors show support for extension of hybrid shelter funding

The future of a hybrid shelter in Waterloo is up for discussion.

At a committee meeting on Tuesday, Region of Waterloo councillors voted in favour of extending funding for the hybrid shelter on Erbs Road.

The idea of a managed encampment of tiny homes initially started as a two-year pilot project to help with the growing homelessness crisis.

One year into its operation, regional staff said it is playing a critical role for people who are staying there.

Most councillors agreed but it still needs final approval down the road.

The Working Centre is the operator of the shelter.

“The shelter has really demonstrated the need for a place that takes people who have been so long in their encampments, in some kind of encampment, and provide a place of relationship, of support, of walking with on their journey,” said Joe Mancini, the director at the Working Centre.

Mancini said since the site opened, 19 people have been able to move on to housing with the rest of the residents close to that next step.

“We saw that 70 per cent of the participants staying at the Erbs Road site indicated they found the critical relief from homelessness that they needed,” said Ryan Pettipiere, the region’s director of housing services.

Staff said while the overall impact is positive there’s also been some challenges like impacts to nearby businesses and neighbours.

“We continue to work with all those partners and community members to mitigate the issues that come up, as they come up, and be as responsive as we can in the moment that those incidents occur,” said Pettipiere.

If approved at regional council, the site would be made permanent until at least 2030 or as long as it’s needed.

“If we close it, we're undoing any of the good that has occurred,” said Coun. Chantal Huinink.

But there was also a bit of push back.

“Absolutely, I do think we have a responsibility as human beings to be providing care to all individuals in our community, but how are we weighing those on who and how we support people to find a sense of security when we're creating a problem that's making insecurity for others,” said Natasha Salonen, mayor of Wilmot and regional councillor.

Karen Redman, the regional chair, said homelessness is a complicated issue and there’s not one solution.

“I hope that nobody watching this thinks we think Erbs Road is a silver bullet, it is one more tool in the kit,” said Redman.

In order to make the site long term, the region will have to request a six month extension for waste water disposal from the Township of Wilmot's chief building official.

The shelter will be voted on at the next regional council meeting.