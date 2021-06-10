KITCHENER -- Regional council is planning to hold public consultations to decide the future of a Cold War-era bunker in Kitchener.

Earlier this month, councillors at a Committee on the Whole decided not to proceed with $700,000 for the bunker, which is located along King Street East.

The shelter has damage from water and mould. Repairs would have waterproofed and stabilized the structure.

A staff report presented at a council meeting on Wednesday suggested using the space for community art, filming, Indigenous activities and community events.

The region said the structure is worthy of designation under the Ontario Heritage Act.

ADDRESSING OVERDOSES

Councillors also endorsed sending a letter to the provincial and federal governments to ask for funding for harm reduction services and mental health supports. It will also ask for enhanced access to overdose prevention.

There are also plans to improve access to Waterloo Region's consumption and treatment services site at 150 Duke St. in Kitchener.