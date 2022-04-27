Regional council set to debate washroom access at downtown Kitchener encampment

The debate over toilets at a downtown Kitchener homeless encampment is set to come to a head Wednesday night at regional council.

At the meeting, councillors are expected to vote on a recommendation from Region of Waterloo staff to provide washroom access to people living at the encampment at the corner of Victoria Street and Weber Street.

The recommendation would see the region work with a soup kitchen located across the street, St. Johns Kitchen, to keep washrooms open 24-hours a day, seven days a week. The estimated cost of fulltime security and cleaning is $34,000 per month.

Access to washrooms has been one of the most persistent requests from encampment residents and their supporters who have been repeatedly calling on the region to do more to help those living at the camp.

Encampment residents say it’s a basic necessity.

“It’s fairly difficult because you can’t just go walk in anywhere,” Jason, who lives at the site, told CTV News. “City hall is a couple blocks away, you know in the middle of night it’s not convenient to go walk down the street.”

The encampment has been growing for several months, with dozens of tents now located at the vacant downtown property.

The region says since the start of the pandemic it has seen a sharp rise in the number of people experiencing homelessness and the amount of encampments across the region.

The tent community at the corner of Victoria Street and Weber Street is one of the largest and most visible sites.