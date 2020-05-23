WATERLOO -- There are eight new COVID-19 cases being reported in Waterloo Region, and no new deaths in nearly a week.

Public Health is confirming 1,074 cases as of Saturday morning, with 707 resolved and 112 deaths.

The number of deaths has not increased since Sunday.

Testing numbers in the region have increased from 14,707 on Friday to 15,199 on Saturday.

Testing of the general public began in the past week, with Waterloo Region residents now being able to book an appointment if they have symptoms. Beforehand, testing was prioritized to long term care and retirement homes.

Testing of asymptomatic people will be started on the order of the province, according to regional health officials.

There are currently 13 outbreaks at long term care and retirement homes in Waterloo Region. Village Manor is the latest, with one resident having the virus.

In Ontario

For the third consecutive day, health officials confirmed more than 400 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

The province recorded 412 new cases and 27 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus Saturday morning, marking a 1.7 per cent increase over the day prior.

The number of new cases is down slightly over Friday’s report when the province confirmed 441 new infections —the highest daily increase in new cases since May 8 — a jump Ontario Premier Doug Ford called "concerning.”