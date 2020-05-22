WATERLOO -- A retirement home in St. Jacobs appealing the loss of its licence to operate is now dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Region of Waterloo Public Health is listing one resident of Village Manor with the virus as of Friday.

The Retirement Home Regulatory Authority revoked the facility’s licence earlier this year, as public inspection reported listed a number of alleged infractions over the past three years.

Village Manor’s owner-operators are disputing the claim and are appealing the loss of the licence.

The appeal tribunal is set for Oct. 9.

The Village Manor did not return a call and request for comment from CTV Kitchener.