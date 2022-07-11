Region of Waterloo reports 5 new COVID-19-related deaths

The Region of Waterloo is reporting five more deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 429.

It comes as experts warn Ontario has entered a summer wave of COVID-19 driven by an Omicron subvariant.

According to the region’s dashboard, there are currently 33 people in local hospitals with the disease.

That number has more than doubled since the last update on June 30, when 15 people were reported to be in hospital.

Four patients are currently in ICU.

The region says the deaths reported Monday are a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s and two men in their 90s.

Public health officials say the number of active outbreaks in high-risk settings rose by five to 15 on Monday.

Nine of those outbreaks are in long-term care or retirement homes, three are in hospitals, and three are in congregate settings – a category that includes shelters, group homes and correctional facilities.

The region’s seven-day average test positivity rate sits at 14 per cent.

Eighty-nine per cent of people aged five and up in the Waterloo region have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 86 per cent have got two.

The region updates its COVD-19 dashboard weekly. Typically new numbers are released on Friday.

