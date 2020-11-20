KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as public health officials warned that the region might be headed towards the red restriction zone.

That change could come by Monday or sooner, officials said during a media briefing on Friday morning.

The news came ahead of a public update by Premier Doug Ford scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CTVNewsKitchener.ca will be carrying the announcement live.

Friday's update brings the total number of cases in the region to 2,911, with more than 328—over 10 per cent—reported in the last week alone.

The total includes 2,456 resolved cases and 122 deaths, which leaves 333 active cases. Of those, 22 people are in hospital.

St. Mary's General Hospital President Lee Fairclough spoke during the media briefing on Friday, warning that some services could be impacted as the number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations go up.

"Our goal as a health system continues to be to maintain services as much as possible, however this is and certainly will be further tested with further rise in cases," she said.

Fairclough said that last weekend, between Friday and Sunday, her hospital saw 11 admissions for COVID-19.

The number of outbreaks in Waterloo Region remained steady on Friday as two were declared and two ended. Public health officials reported new outbreaks in the "trades and related services" category and at a food and beverage service.