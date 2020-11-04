KITCHENER -- Public health officials in Waterloo Region have reported another 23 new cases of COVID-19.

It's the fourth time in the past week that the region has reported a single-day increase of more than 20 cases.

Wednesday's update brings the total number of local cases to 2,236, including 1,976 recovered cases and 121 deaths. That leaves 139 active cases, a number that rose by eight from the day before.

Eight people in Waterloo Region are currently in hospital, the region's online COVID-19 dashboard shows.

Region of Waterloo Public Health also reported another outbreak at a long-term care home, after Columbia Forest's Breithaupt Unit reported one case in a staff member.

There are six other active outbreaks in the region:

St Andrew's Terrace LTC: one case in staff

Wedding at event facility: 18 cases

Holy Spirit CES: two cases

Our Lady of Grace CES: four cases

Before-and-after school program: one case

Conestoga Doon Campus Child Care Centre: one case

Despite the recent in Waterloo Region's case numbers, it's considered a "green tier" under the province's new tiered shutdown system.

There were nearly 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Wednesday, pushing the province's seven-day average to a record-high.

The province's public health units reported a combined 987 infections, a slight drop from Tuesday's record 1,050 cases. Most of Wednesday's cases were concentrated in Toronto, Peel and York, which reported 319, 299 and 85 cases, respectively.

Ontario currently has 367 patients in hospital who are being treated for their COVID-19 symptoms. Seventy-five of those are being treated in intensive care units, while 44 are breathing with the assistance of ventilators.