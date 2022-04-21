Region of Waterloo International Airport opens new domestic arrivals building
One part of the Region of Waterloo International Airport's $44 million expansion has been unveiled.
The airport's new domestic arrivals building officially opened at 10 a.m. Thursday, with local, provincial, and federal leaders in attendance.
The new building features check-in counters for both WestJet and Flair Airlines and two car rental kiosks.
The region says it expects 700,000 passengers through YKF this year and the new building will help meet demand.
Construction on the airport expansion project began in October of last year.
This comes as Flair Airlines, which the region says has played a large role in the airport's growth, is under review by the Canadian Transportation Agency.
The agency released a preliminary ruling that found the airline is not Canadian owned. If a final ruling is confirmed, the airline’s license could be suspended or cancelled.
Regional chair Karen Redman says while the review is a concern, Flair is not the only airline that flies out of the airport
“It’s a concern but I think that’s Flair’s announcement to make and their story to tell,” Redman said. “And I’m confident that this investment in our airport is a good investment and will pay off in the immediate and long-term.”
The CEO of Flair Airlines is holding a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the transportation agency’s review.
