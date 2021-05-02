KITCHENER -- There are 90 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region.

The Sunday afternoon public health online dashboard update also shows 94 more cases have now been considered resolved, while the active case count has gone up by three.

The number of deaths from the virus has remained unchanged.

There have been 19 new cases identified as variants of concern, with one being the P.1 variant (first detected in Brazil).

Both the number of hospitalizations and those being treated in the ICU have also stayed the same.

The active COVID-19 facility outbreaks count in the area has gone down by three.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 14,347 confirmed cases, 13,530 resolved, 252 deaths, 546 active cases, 1,950 cases identified as variants of concern, 50 B.1.1.7 variants (first identified in the U.K.), 2 B.1.351 variants, (first detected in South Africa), 6 P.1 variants, 59 hospitalizations, 33 in the ICU, and 18 outbreaks.

In Ontario, health officials confirmed 3,732 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which is 363 more cases than what was reported on Saturday.

The number of people in intensive care units dropped slightly on Sunday, after reaching 900 on the previous day.

There are now 895 people receiving care in intensive care due to COVID-19. Of those intensive care unit patients, 615 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Ontario logged 23 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the previous 24-hour period, which bring the total number of fatalities to 8,102.

The province also deemed 3,947 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Sunday, bringing Ontario's number of recovered patients up to 425,163.