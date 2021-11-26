Region of Waterloo adds 49 new COVID-19 cases to total, hospitalizations nearly double

KITCHENER -

The number of people being treated for COVID-19 in Waterloo Region hospitals has nearly doubled in the past 24 hours, as health officials reported 49 new cases on Friday.

The increase of five to the hospitalizations total brings it to 11, while the number of people being treated in the ICU has stayed the same at four.

The online dashboard update also shows 31 more cases are now considered resolved, the active case count has gone up by 18, and there have been no virus related deaths reported in the past day.

CASES AND TESTS

There are now 20,833 total cases of COVID-19 that have been confirmed in Waterloo Region, 20,276 resolved, 307 deaths, while the active case count currently sits at 248.

Health officials have identified three more cases as Delta variants. This count now sits at 3,584, while the total number of cases identified as variants of concern is 7,092.

Public health has conducted 3,047 COVID-19 tests in the area since Tuesday and 645,488 since the pandemic began. Waterloo Region's positivity rate sits at 3.5 per cent, while the reproductive rate is one.

An outbreak at Floradale Public School has been declared over. There are currently 11 active facility outbreaks in the region.

The number of cases reported in those aged nine and younger has increased by six to 1,320. There are also six more cases in those 10-19, with that total now at 2,294, while the seven additional cases in those 20-29 brings that count to 4,982.

VACCINATION UPDATE

On the Friday that Region of Waterloo health officials began vaccinating children aged five to 11, the online dashboard showed an increase of 3,047 to its total number vaccine doses administered.

The per cent of Waterloo Region's population 12 and over with one dose of the vaccine sits at 88.79 per cent, while 86.19 per cent are fully vaccinated.

For the entire population, 77.11 per cent have their first dose and 74.86 per cent are fully vaccinated.

ONTARIO COVID-19 NUMBERS

In Ontario, health officials logged 927 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest single day increase since the beginning of September.

Of the 927 infections, the Ministry of Health says that 467 were identified in individuals who were unvaccinated, an additional 27 were found in people who were partially vaccinated, 378 were in people who are fully vaccinated, and 55 people in Ontario with COVID-19 who have an unknown vaccination status.

Health officials have said the number of cases in vaccinated individuals will increase as more people get the shot.