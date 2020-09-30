WATERLOO -- The Region of Waterloo has added another interim shelter option to help address homelessness in the community.

The House of Friendship announced Wednesday that a portion of the Inn of Waterloo on King Street will serve as a third location in the region.

People will move there in mid-October. The group said they've reached out to neighbours to address any concerns.

There are two other shelter locations in the region -- St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Kitchener and the Waterloo Cooperative Residence's Hammar Building in Waterloo.

For the past six months, the shelter program has operated out of Kitchener's Radisson Hotel, housing more than 100 people during the pandemic.