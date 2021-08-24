'Really excited to be back': Former Guelph Storm player returns to city in latest rounds of police recruits

Brandon Buck (left) is sworn in with the Guelph Police Service (Supplied: Guelph police) Brandon Buck (left) is sworn in with the Guelph Police Service (Supplied: Guelph police)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver