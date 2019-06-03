

CTV Kitchener





Canadians can’t get enough of the Toronto Raptors!

Public viewing parties for the NBA Finals keep growing in size and many smaller communities are jumping on the bandwagon, hosting their very own outdoor events.

Cambridge announced Civic Square will be transformed into a mini “Jurassic Park” Wednesday for Game 3 of the playoffs.

The city says residents can bring their own lawn chairs or blanket to share in this historic moment in Canadian basketball history.

Cambridge is also encouraging visitors to show off their Raptors pride, promising prizes to the most enthusiastic fans.

Guelph is also hosting its own event for Game 4.

Mayor Cam Guthrie says Market Square will turn into “Raptors Square” this Friday.