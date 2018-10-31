

CTV Kitchener





Kitchener Rangers fans were a sea of purple Tuesday night in support of child abuse prevention month.

Waterloo Regional Police invited fans to join them in wearing purple to spread awareness.

In partnership with the Child Witness Centre, the campaign is an effort to raise awareness and break the silence surrounding child abuse and neglect.

A $75,000 cheque from the Rangers, which will be paid out over five years, was presented at the game to change the lives of youth in Waterloo Region.

The Halloween night game at the Aud also pitted the Rangers against their rivals the Guelph Storm.

The Storm opened the game strong scoring early and staying solid to pull out a 6-2 win.

But Rangers fans still celebrated, dressing up in their best costumes for the Halloween-themed game.

The Rangers will host the Windsor Spitfires at the Aud Friday night at 7:30 p.m.