Rainfall warning issued for Waterloo-Wellington, funnel clouds spotted

Waterloo region, Wellington County, and many communities in Ontario are in for some wet and windy conditions on Saturday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement and a rainfall warning for the area.

They're calling for heavy rain and slow moving, isolated thunderstorms to come throughout the day that may cause certain areas to recieve significant precipit.

They're expected to go into the evening and possibly bring up 50 to 75 millimeters of rainfall to the area.

The agency is warning the rain may lead to flash flooding and for those in high risk areas to follow updates from conservation authorities.

The heavy downpour may cause pooling in roads, lead to hail and lightning, and cause outdoor activities to be unsafe.

FUNNEL CLOUDS SPOTTED IN REGION

Environment Canada has also issued a special weather statement saying conditions are favourable for funnel clouds in Waterloo-Wellington.

They say there is a chance the clouds could cause a weak, landspout tornado that, do not usually cause significant damage, can still be dangerous.

Two CTV News Kitchener viewers sent in pictures of funnel clouds on Saturday in and around Cambridge.

A funnel cloud seen in Cambridge on June 24, 2023. (Amanda Carriere)

A funnel cloud seen in Cambridge on June 24, 2023. (Deb Guglietti)

Residents are advised to take shelter if they see any funnel clouds nearby.

Similar statements and warnings are also in affect for Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk, and several other communities throughout Ontario.