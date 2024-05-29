Home Hardware lays off staff in response to 'economic landscape'

Some Home Hardware employees are out of a job after the company announced layoffs on Tuesday.

Kevin Macnab, Home Hardware’s president and CEO, confirmed employees were let go but would not say how many.

In a statement emailed to CTV News on Wednesday, he said: “Yesterday was a difficult day at Home Hardware Stores Limited as we implemented a necessary reduction in our workforce to ensure the long-term sustainability and growth of our business in response to the constraints of the current economic landscape. As a privately held company, we are not disclosing the number of positions affected, however Home Hardware Stores Limited conducted a careful, thoughtful, and comprehensive review to minimize the impact on our valued team members and dealers.”

The company’s headquarters are in St. Jacobs