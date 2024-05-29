KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Home Hardware lays off staff in response to 'economic landscape'

    A man walks out of the Home Hardware store at the Pioneer Park Plaza in Kitchener on Sunday, April 17, 2016. A man walks out of the Home Hardware store at the Pioneer Park Plaza in Kitchener on Sunday, April 17, 2016.
    Share

    Some Home Hardware employees are out of a job after the company announced layoffs on Tuesday.

    Kevin Macnab, Home Hardware’s president and CEO, confirmed employees were let go but would not say how many.

    In a statement emailed to CTV News on Wednesday, he said: “Yesterday was a difficult day at Home Hardware Stores Limited as we implemented a necessary reduction in our workforce to ensure the long-term sustainability and growth of our business in response to the constraints of the current economic landscape. As a privately held company, we are not disclosing the number of positions affected, however Home Hardware Stores Limited conducted a careful, thoughtful, and comprehensive review to minimize the impact on our valued team members and dealers.”

    The company’s headquarters are in St. Jacobs

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News