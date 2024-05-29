Costly luxury condos coming to Uptown Waterloo
The latest condo development in Waterloo comes with quite the price tag.
Anyone who wants to live at the new Isabella Residences at 28 Dorset Street must be willing to pay at least $1.8 million.
The 11-storey building will have 29 units ranging in size from 1,200 square feet to 4,800 square feet. Units feature spacious 10 to 14-foot ceilings, with large rooftop terraces and balconies. According to the development’s website, the building will also have a golf simulator, a coffee house, and two commercial spaces on the ground floor.
Representatives tell CTV News they are hoping to attract empty nesters.
“Probably a couple, you know, kids are grown up, [and] they likely have grandchildren. They travel a lot - have other homes around the world perhaps,” realtor Collen Whitney said.
Interior designer Alison Habermehl explained the condos will be steeped in a luxurious style.
Sales centre for the Isabella Residences at 28 Dorset Street in Waterloo. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener)
“The inspiration is definitely a New York European Beaux Arts style,” she said. “Also a lifestyle inspiration where you go to a really great hotel and travel to a great restaurant.”
The Beaux Arts style takes cues from classic architecture and is known for its decorative flair and sense of grandeur. Many famous buildings in New York City share a similar aesthetic, including the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building and Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Artist's rendering of the Isabella Residences at 28 Dorset Street in Waterloo. (Source: WHITNEY & Company Realty Limited, Brokerage)
When completed, the new building will overlook Waterloo Park.
“There were two old, dilapidated homes on the site that had been taken down,” Whitney said. “It’s near the library, near the Perimeter Institute. It’s Uptown Waterloo, so it’s walkable.”
Although the price tag will be out of reach for many residents, the team behind the development believes it is exactly what Waterloo Region needs.
However, anyone with the cash to spend will have to wait to move in. The building isn’t expected to be move-in ready until 2027.
Artist's rendering of the Isabella Residences at 28 Dorset Street in Waterloo. (Source: WHITNEY & Company Realty Limited, Brokerage)
Luxury vs. affordability
The development is facing criticism as some people in Waterloo struggle to find suitable housing.
CTV News asked the City of Waterloo if these types of luxury builds are encouraged.
“The city continues to encourage and provide incentives to increase the supply and mix of affordable housing solutions as we implement our Affordable Housing Strategy,” Michelle Lee, the executive officer to the CAO, said in an emailed statement. “We are moving forward with the plan to use city-owned lands to create affordable housing, and we are making $1.1 million in funding available through our Affordable Rental Housing Grant Program to support the creation of affordable rental housing project.”
Lee added that the city is looking at options like inclusionary zoning to require affordable units in private developments, where possible. The zoning stipulation would require the inclusion of up to five per cent affordable housing units in new, multi-unit housing developments. Kitchener recently passed a similar requirement.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians are eyeing moves to these cities for more affordable housing
Faced with elevated housing prices, half of Canadians in the country's largest cities are considering moving to places with more affordable housing.
Poilievre says Canadians 'fleeing' to Nicaragua, Liberals say it shows he 'doesn't have a clue'
Liberal parliamentarians are criticizing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre over a new video in which he promotes the idea that some Canadians are 'fleeing' Canada to live in Nicaragua because they can't afford a house in this country.
With DNA break, police ID victim in decades-old Newfoundland case
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.
'Do not drive': Nissan warns Canadian drivers of explosion risk impacting 48,000 vehicles
Car manufacturer Nissan has issued a do-not-drive warning for some older vehicles equipped with Takata airbag inflators, due to the risk of explosion during a crash.
Tessa Virtue reveals she's expecting her first child. Here's what Canadians had to say
Canadian figure-skating icon Tessa Virtue is expecting her first child, she revealed via social media Tuesday.
Infant dies in ATV crash, N.S. RCMP says alcohol may be a factor
An infant has died and three others, including another child, were taken to hospital following an ATV crash in Forties, N.S., on Monday.
McDonald's says $18 Big Mac meal was an 'exception' and their prices haven't risen that much
McDonald’s is fighting back against viral tweets and media reports that it says have exaggerated its price increases.
B.C. mortgage broker ran $270-million Ponzi scheme, then fled Canada, bankruptcy trustee says
The trustee appointed to manage the bankruptcies of a Victoria mortgage company and its owner has concluded that they committed "numerous offences" and operated as a "massive Ponzi scheme."
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's housing plan defeated in House of Commons
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's housing bill has been defeated in the House of Commons with the Liberals, New Democrats and Bloc Quebecois voting against the legislation.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.