Anger boils over as Stratford City Council meeting is cancelled early

Tuesday night’s city council meeting in Stratford ended before it even got started.

Prior to the start of the meeting, Stratford resident Mike Sullivan arrived at city hall.

Sullivan is one of two people that are banned from attending council meetings for three months.

After a 20 minute delay, Mayor Martin Ritsma spoke privately with Sullivan and then a few moments later he addressed the large crowd saying the meeting had to be adjourned until a later date.

The crowd voiced their frustration with that decision, shouting at the mayor and city councillors as they left the meeting.

Many people in the crowd were there to support Sullivan.

Others, however, were there to weigh in on a proposed development at the former Krug factory site.

Both Mayor Martin Ritsma and Mike Sullivan have agreed to speak with CTV News about what happened on Wednesday.