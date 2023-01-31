Queen Victoria statue consultation wraps up first stage with City of Kitchener

The City of Kitchener says they have wrapped up the first phase of consultation regarding a controversial statue in a public park.

The repeated vandalism of the Queen's Statue in Victoria Park prompted the city to launch a community engagement campaign in the fall to consider the statue's future.

The plan outlined four events being mediated by placemaker and author Jay Pitter. One event was done through Instagram live and was followed by an in-person witnessing circle in November.

Two further sessions were planned for early 2023.

The city is now temporarily pausing engagement, plans to gather feedback from participants on the process so far, and says that Pitter's portion of the process has been completed.

The city adds that Pitter introduced the witnessing circle to get different perspectives from the community and also outlined a safer small table engagement approach to get more feedback.

Phase two of the consultation plan will move more slowly, as advised by Pitter, and be led by local community engagement facilitators.

The focus of the next phase will be to centre the voices of Indigenous, Black, and racialized community members.

The City of Kitchener did not provide further details on an amended timeline for the process.

Consultations and an eventual decision on the statue's fate was anticipated to take about a year and cost between $15,000 to $30,000.

A CONTROVERSIAL PAST

The statue has been vandalized and covered in red paint several times over the years. It happened for the fourth time at the end of May 2022.

The city told CTV News the last time it cleaned paint off the statue on May 16, it cost $5,000.

Multiple calls have been made to remove the statue due to its connection with Canada’s colonialist past.

Renewed calls came in the wake of hundreds of unmarked graves found at former residential schools across the county last summer.

"We're idolizing these colonial figures that built this country off of the backs and blood of Indigenous people and Black folks as well," Amy Smoke, co-founder of Land Back Camp and a member of Mohawk Nation, Turtle Clan from the Six Nations of the Grand River told CTV News in May.