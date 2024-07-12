Ont. man facing sex assault charges after meeting up with 12-year-old at motel

A man from Oakville, Ont., who repeatedly met up with a 12-year-old for sex, was arrested after officers found the pair at a Guelph, Ont. motel.

Police said the two started chatting on social media at the beginning of June. They met, in person, one week later.

The girl’s father was the one who uncovered what was going on.

On July 8, at around 4 a.m., he called police to say his daughter wasn’t at home and he had tracked her phone to a motel in the city’s north-end.

Officers found the 29-year-old man and 12-year-old girl in one of the rooms.

The girl admitted to police that the two had met up four previous times for sex at various locations throughout the city.

“He’s charged with five counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference and inviting sexual touching, [as well as] a single count of luring a person under [the age of] 14,” said Scott Tracey, a spokesperson for Guelph Police.

The man’s name has not been released.

Police said support services have been made available to both the girl and her family.