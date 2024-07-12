Overdose deaths on the rise in Waterloo Region

Experts are warning about a sharp increase in suspected overdose deaths in Waterloo Region so far this year.

According to the Drug Strategy Network of Ontario, 76 people have already died in the region from drug poisonings, up from 42 deaths by this same point last year.

In 2023, the organization said there was a total of 78 drug deaths in Waterloo Region. In 2022, there were 90 and at the height of the pandemic, there were 109 reported deaths.

Ontario stats

Ontario has seen 318 suspected drug-related deaths during the month of June.

In the last three months, there were 947 drug-related deaths, representing a 37 per cent increase compared to the same time five years ago.

There were 3,432 confirmed and probable toxicity deaths in all of 2023, representing a 5 per cent increase from the previous year.

Expert weighs in

The drug strategy network said the deaths are concerning, but not surprising because the drug supply is much more toxic.

A drug strategy specialist said many of the deaths are due to a lack of government planning.

“Myself and colleagues have watched solutions sit on a shelf and sit idle and become hyper-politicized, to no one's benefit. We know that when we get serious about the plethora of issues related to substance use that the entire community benefits,” Michael Parkinson, from the Drug Strategy Network of Ontario, said.

Parkinson added that he’s seen a lot of negativity recently towards the safe supply program which he believes can help to drastically reduce the number of drug-related deaths.