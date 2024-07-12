New bowling alley in Waterloo offers an 'elevated experience'

You don’t need to rent shoes at a new bowling alley in Waterloo – you can just play in your own.

Splitsville, located on Marsland Drive, officially opened to the public on Friday. It’s the thirteenth location for the company and one of the few alleys with relaxed footwear rules.

“You can get them if you need them, but if you're wearing your own shoes, that's okay too,” said Bryan Young, the regional support manager for Splitsville Ontario. “The bowlers seem to love it.”

One guest who showed up on opening day said they like being able to bring their own.

“Pretty much for the hygiene,” explained Rob Danausks.

There are some limitations, the biggest being no open-toed shoes.

Rob Danausks prepares to bowl at the Splitsville location in Waterloo. (Colton Wiens/CTV News)

The new 43,000 square foot entertainment facility features 24 lanes of tenpin bowling.

“I think it's really cool,” Danausks said. “I think it's lit up nice and everything being new, it just looks like a lot of fun.”

Eight of the lanes are dedicated to VIP play which boasts better seating and lighting.

Young calls it an “elevated experience.”

VIP lanes at Splitsville bowling alley in Waterloo on July 12, 2024. (Colton Wiens/CTV News)

Splitsville doesn’t have fivepin bowling at its Waterloo location, as they say it doesn’t offer the same financial value as tenpin.

Family fun centre

The bowling alley has been set up in a building that was formerly a nightclub and, before that, a roller rink called Super Skate 7.

Now, it’s more of a family entertainment center.

“We’ve got 43,000 square feet, 24 bowling lanes. We've got 50 to 60 arcade games, some of the brand new VR stuff. We also have some retro games,” Young explained.

Lanes for leagues

Splitsville focuses a bit more on entertainment than most bowling alleys, but they’ll also be offering league play.

According to the Canadian Tenpin Federation, new venues are always good for the sport.

"We've needed one for a while. We do have AMF Frederick (Lanes) where I primarily bowl out of,” said Jane Vetero, second vice president of the Canadian Tenpin Federation. “Then there's Kingpin at Bingemans. Now this one here."

Pins at the Splitsville bowling alley in Waterloo, Ont. on July 12, 2024. (Colton Wiens/CTV News)

Tenpin membership took a hit during the pandemic, she added, but it’s been growing ever since.

She has high hopes for any future leagues at Splitsville.

"Once you get into the sanctioned leagues, then you get the competitive bowlers and then, eventually, they do have an opportunity to try and compete for Team Canada," Vetero said.