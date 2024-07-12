Tony Grace named new anchor of CTV Kitchener’s News at 6

CTV News Kitchener has some very exciting news to share!

Tony Grace has been named the new anchor of CTV News at 6.

Tony joined the CTV family in 2001. He spent eight years as the anchor and producer in Barrie before moving to Kitchener in 2019 to anchor CTV News at 11:30.

Tony was an integral part of the newsroom during his first four-year stint in Kitchener. His contributions to our newsroom were invaluable, especially his mentorship, sharp editorial skills, passion for local news and the stories that matter most to our viewers.

Last fall, Tony decided to take on a new challenge as a correspondent for CTV National News in Toronto.

When he heard about an opportunity to come back to Kitchener, he jumped at a chance to return to a newsroom and community he loves.

Besides being a trusted colleague, Tony was – and continues to be – a cherished friend.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have Tony rejoin our team here at CTV Kitchener and welcome him back to Waterloo Region,” said CTV News at 5 anchor Leighanne Evans. “He brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to delivering impactful news that matters to our viewers. Tony will be an incredible leader for our team and I look forward to collaborating with him on a daily basis.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to return to the anchor desk at CTV News Kitchener, and to connect with viewers each night at 6 p.m.,” he said in a media releaseon Friday. “Waterloo Region is one of the best places in the country to call home, and I can’t wait to collaborate with this talented newsroom team to keep audiences informed about the biggest stories affecting our community.”

Tony will make his debut at the 6 p.m. anchor desk on Monday, July 15. You can watch the newscast on CTV, CTVNewsKitchener.ca and on the CTV News app.