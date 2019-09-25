Featured
Puslinch man wins $1M grand prize on instant lotto game
Bruce Lajeunesse, Puslinch. (Source: OLG)
Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 5:22PM EDT
A Puslinch man is celebrating after winning a cool million.
Bruce Lajeunesse checked his instant lottery game on the OLG lottery app when he found out he had won.
"I was shocked!" Lajeunesse is quoted as saying in a press release from OLG.
The warehouse shipper and receiver collected his $1 million top prize from the Instant $1 Million $ Royale game.
He plans to buy a bigger home in the country with his winnings.
The odds of winning on the $10 game are 1 in 3.41.
He bought the ticket at the Kitchen Food Fair on Clair Road in Guelph.