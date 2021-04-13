KITCHENER -- Regional officials said they'll be reaching out to some Telus customers to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments after some telephone numbers were blocked from receiving messages following pre-registration.

In a release, the region said 2,900 phone numbers didn't receive text notifications letting them know they could book their vaccination appointment. That included Telus customers and some other telecommunications companies, according to the region.

The region said it notified Telus on Friday that some numbers were blocked. That block was removed immediately by the company, and Waterloo Region reached out to other service providers to make sure there were no further issues.

Anyone whose number was blocked will receive a text message on Tuesday with information on booking a vaccination appointments. Officials said there is availability in the coming days and weeks for any impacted residents.