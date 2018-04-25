

CTV Kitchener





A public funeral has been planned for the toddler who was swept away during flooding in the Grand River several months ago.

In a Facebook post, his mother says the funeral will be held on May 5 at the Compass Church in Mono.

The 3-year-old was swept away from his mother’s arms into the river near Grand Valley in February.

Volunteers spent months searching for the missing toddler along the banks of the river.

On Saturday, a child’s body was found by a fisherman in Belwood Lake and officials say autopsy results on Tuesday confirmed the body to be Kaden Young.

A vigil is planned for Wednesday evening at the bridge where Young was found.