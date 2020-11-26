KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region is among several areas in Ontario receiving funding from the provincial government to hire more teachers and staff.

The province announced Thursday that it is providing $13.6 million to school boards in the red "control" tier.

The Region of Waterloo moved into that tier on Monday.

In a news release, officials also said the province is expanding testing in school communities and launching new online learning portals.

"Ensuring the safety of students, teachers and staff is our government's top priority. That's why we developed the most robust and comprehensive plan in the country to safely reopen schools," Premier Doug Ford said in the release. "This plan is now giving us the flexibility to expand voluntary testing and provide additional funding to support all of our school boards in priority communities."

The funding is for school boards in Waterloo Region, Durham, Halton and Hamilton "in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the communities."

Voluntary testing is now available to asymptomatic students and staff in those regions as well. The Ministry of Education will work with local health officials to help support implementing the testing.

In the release, the province said the funding will help ensure physical distancing with more teachers and staff, increase remote learning supports and improve cleanliness by hiring more custodians.

Boards across Ontario have also received funding to help lessen unexpected declines in enrolment due to the pandemic.

The ministry is also working on a health and safety refresher for students returning to school in January with a focus on COVID-19 safety protocols.