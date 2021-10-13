Province investing $10M for upgrades at Waterloo Region's hospitals
The Ontario government is investing $10 million toward hospital and health care centre upgrades in Waterloo Region.
The funding, announced Wednesday, will support infrastructure upgrades, repairs and maintenance at three hospitals and five health care centres in the region.
“Patients and families in Waterloo Region deserve the highest quality of health care delivered in comfortable, upgraded facilities”, Mike Harris, MPP for Kitchener-Conestoga, said in a release. “Whether it is in our major regional hospitals or our rural health care centres, our government is committed to providing the necessary investments to keep local infrastructure up to modern standards so that the care our community needs is available close to home."
Across the province, more than $186 million is being distributed through Ontario's Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund and Community Infrastructure Renewal Fund.
Local investments from the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund include:
- Cambridge Memorial Hospital - $1,343,007
- St. Mary's General Hospital - $6,826,810
- Grand River Hospital Corporation - $1,449,014
Additional investments from the Community Infrastructure Renewal Fund include:
- Langs Farm Village Association - $71,540
- Kitchener Downtown Community Health Centre - $258,276
- Grand River Community Health Centre - $7,005
- Thresholds Homes and Supports - $28,146
- Woolwich Community Health Centre - $27,183
“This funding is a much-needed investment in St. Mary’s that will help us to repair and update infrastructure that is tired and in need of care," St. Mary's General Hospital's president, Lee Fairclough, said in a release.
The funding is designed to help health care centres and hospitals address urgent infrastructure renewal needs including upgrades or replacements of roofs, windows, security systems, fire alarms and backup generators.
A total of $50 million from the funds have been earmarked for urgent projects that support the health system's response to COVID-19, including upgrading HVAC systems.
“These investments in our region’s hospitals and community health centres ensures that local residents will receive top-notch health care when and where they need it,” Amy Fee, MPP for Kitchener South-Hespeler, said in a release.
