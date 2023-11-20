Proposed Kitchener budget includes 3.9 per cent tax increase
The City of Kitchener is eyeing a 3.9 per cent property tax increase as part of its 2024 budget.
The proposed hike would see the average Kitchener homeowner pay an additional $47 on the city portion of their property tax bill. Staff are also proposing a 6.3 per cent increase to water utility fees, which would work out to an additional $77 for the average household.
Combined, the proposed tax and utility increases would cost the average home $124 more in 2024.
City staff presented the draft budget to councillors at a committee meeting on Monday.
“When you think about all the services the city provides, the fact we’ve been able to propose a 3.9 per cent increase while still maintaining existing service levels… I think speaks to the great staff and also just the process that we have in place and the decisions that have been made by council to put us in a strong financial position,” the city’s chief financial officer Jonathan Lautenbach told the meeting, noting the inflation rate has hovered around 4 per cent this year.
The draft budget allocates $40 million to road reconstruction projects, $19 million to build a new sewage pumping station in Hidden Valley area and $1.9 million to new neighbourhood parks, among other major capital projects. There’s also $94 million, to be spent across two years, on a new aquatics centre and indoor turf field at Schlegel Park.
Major capital projects proposed in 2024 are highlighted on this slide from city staff's budget presentation. (Council agenda package/City of Kitchener)
It also sets out $5.5 million in spending toward what the city calls “advanced strategic priorities.” That includes $1.2 million to the city’s Housing for All Strategy, $240,000 to launch additional special events, including “one new major festival in Kitchener in 2024,” $300,000 for improvements to the Walter Bean Trail, and $700,000 for continued work on the implementation of the downtown cycling grid.
Councillors Christine Michaud and Bil Ioannidis appeared to indicate they’d like to see the cycling grid spending scaled back. Council approved the multi-year project in 2020.
“We may have approved the cycling, but what I’m hearing from the community as a whole is we’ve gone way too far and where we’re lacking is in trails,” Ioannidis said. “I would love to see us pull back a little bit on that.”
Staff are proposing $5.5 million in spending on priorities aligned with the city's new strategic plan. (Council agenda package/City of Kitchener)
Staff have also built $1 million in unallocated funding into the draft budget. Residents can vote on how they’d like to see it spent here.
The property tax increase and city budget are set to be finalized by the end of December. A public input night is set for Nov. 27.
Only 31 cents of every dollar Kitchener residents pay in property tax goes to the City of Kitchener.
The Region of Waterloo, which makes up the majority of the property tax bill at 55 per cent, is eyeing an 8.6 per cent property tax increase.
Local school boards make up the remainder with 14 per cent.
A full overview of Kitchener's draft budget is available here.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds to appeal court ruling that struck down cabinet order labelling plastics toxic
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the federal government will appeal a recent Federal Court ruling that struck down a cabinet order underlying Ottawa's ban of some single-use plastics.
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M Toronto Pearson airport gold theft as it faces lawsuit
Air Canada says it bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's Pearson airport earlier this year.
Salary disclosures on job postings a step forward in pay equity, experts say
In the wake of recent transparency legislation proposed in Ontario and enacted in B.C. that will require employers to include salary ranges in public job postings, some experts say these laws are a step in the right direction towards closing the pay equity gap.
Saskatchewan farmer pleads guilty to killing wife with strychnine in drink
A Saskatchewan man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the poisoning of his wife on their family farm.
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
Ad execs encourage X CEO Linda Yaccarino to quit after Elon Musk’s antisemitic embrace
A 'groundswell' of advertising executives have urged X chief executive Linda Yaccarino to resign from her role at the embattled social media company in the wake of an advertiser exodus and scrutiny over owner Elon Musk’s antisemitic remarks on the platform, according to marketing industry veteran Lou Paskalis.
Snoop Dogg reveals his 'giving up smoke' announcement was all a ruse to promote smokeless fire pits
It turns out Snoop Dogg isn't quitting his love for cannabis. On Monday, Snoop Dogg revealed that his 'giving up smoke' announcement was all a ruse to promote a brand of smokeless fire pits.
A$AP Rocky appears in court where he will will soon learn if he's going to trial in shooting case
A$AP Rocky appeared in a Los Angeles court Monday, where he could learn whether he will be ordered to trial on allegations that he fired a gun at a former friend and collaborator outside a Hollywood hotel.
Ontario's missing llamas have distinct voices, according to Alan Tudyk
Alan Tudyk gave a spontaneous voice impression of three missing llamas on CTV's Your Morning. Here's what the voices of Todd, Luke and Lewis sound like to the actor.
London
-
SIU investigating after man suffers serious injuries after east end break and enter
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate after a suspect was injured during an interaction with police following a break and enter over the weekend.
-
How much did area MPs spend in the first quarter?
Locally, From April 1 to June 30, MPs spent a total of $138,468.18 on travel expenses, with Lianne Rood from Lambton-Kent-Middlesex expensing the most.
-
Flames shoot from London, Ont. high-rise window
In a video shared with CTV News, heavy flames and smoke could be seen billowing from an 8th-floor apartment at Bradley Avenue and Ernest Avenue.
Windsor
-
SafePoint to pause services amid provincial review of CTS sites
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) board has unanimously voted to pause operations at the SafePoint consumption and treatment services site after the holidays.
-
Concerns emerge over NextStar's plans to hire foreign workers for battery plant
Concerns are rising over plans by NextStar Energy Inc. to bring in foreign workers to help build a battery plant in Windsor, Ont., that is being supported by an expected $15 billion in public funding.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Tecumseh Road East crash
Windsor police are investigating a serious collision that sent a 21-year-old motorcyclist to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Barrie
-
Last llama on the loose returns to his home in the Blue Mountains
After nearly 10 days on the loose in the wilds of the Blue Mountains, the last llama on the loose returned home Monday.
-
Springwater Township road to close temporarily this week
Road and railway-line construction will temporarily close Sunnidale Road in Springwater this week.
-
Country music star wows crowd with acoustic show at the Orillia Opera House
Canadian country music singer Tim Hicks took over the stage at the Orillia Opera House Sunday night on his Campfire Troubadour Tour.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario police union sounds alarm about staffing crisis
The inability to recruit and retrain police in Timmins is having a big impact on the city, says the union representing police.
-
Ontario senior tricked to believe loved one was in car crash loses thousands to fraudster: police
Police have issued a public warning after an elderly woman in Ontario lost several thousand dollars to someone posing as a lawyer who tricked her into believing her loved one had been involved in a collision.
-
Sudbury releases details of $68.8M plan to move library, art gallery into city hall
After costs ballooned to more than $100 million due to global inflation, Greater Sudbury has revised a plan for a new library and art gallery, trimming $45 million in costs by moving both projects into Tom Davies Square.
Ottawa
-
CTV Morning Live
CTV Morning Live Ottawa mother who lost son warning about deadly designer drugs
An Ottawa mother is taking the tragic loss of her son and turning it into purpose, warning others of the dangers of designer drugs
-
First snowstorm of the year on its way for Capital region Tuesday
Ottawa drivers should be prepared for a messy Wednesday morning commute as Ottawa could see up to 10 cm of snow starting Tuesday afternoon.
-
No injuries reported after pilot makes emergency landing in Stittsville field
Ottawa paramedics say no one was hurt after a pilot made an emergency landing in a field in Stittsville Monday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M Toronto Pearson airport gold theft as it faces lawsuit
Air Canada says it bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's Pearson airport earlier this year.
-
City of Hamilton employee fired after squatting in vacant city-owned unit
A City of Hamilton employee has been fired after it came to light that they were occupying a vacant city-owned housing unit for personal use, according to a recent report from Hamilton’s auditor general.
-
Toronto councillor fighting to bring mechanical leaf removal back to ward amid 'tremendous' concern from residents
A Toronto city councillor is fighting to bring mechanical leaf removal back to his ward – a luxury most of the city has gone without for decades – amid 'tremendous' concern from his constituents who say the move has made their lives more difficult.
Montreal
-
Classes, daycare cancelled across Montreal as public-sector workers strike
Schools across Quebec will shut their doors on Tuesday as thousands of teachers and staff strike. Two teachers' unions are striking this week: QPAT is set to strike Nov. 21 - 23, while the FAE begins an indefinite strike as of Nov. 23.
-
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
-
Snow is on the way to southwestern Quebec
Commuters across southwestern Quebec should plan to give themselves a little extra time to get to work on Wednesday as some snow is expected to be moving in.
Atlantic
-
Snow squalls a risk for eastern P.E.I. and eastern N.S. Monday night
A snow squall watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Kings County P.E.I., the North Shore of mainland N.S., Guysborough County, N.S., and Inverness County, Cape Breton.
-
N.S. announces the addition, replacement of 2,200 long-term care rooms
Nova Scotia has committed to adding or replacing 2,200 long-term care rooms across the province by 2032.
-
Come sail away: Styx to rock Maritimes next spring
If you’ve got too much time on your hands next spring, you might want to check out a trio of shows by the legendary rock band Styx in the Maritimes.
Winnipeg
-
Elaborate Manitoba swearing-in ceremony almost took place outdoors, documents show
The ceremony that saw Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and his cabinet ministers sworn in at the province's new horticultural showcase cost $19,600 and was almost held outside, information obtained by The Canadian Press shows.
-
Man charged with murder in Brandon hammer attack
One man is dead and another has been charged with second-degree murder following a fatal hammer attack in Brandon on Nov. 12.
-
'You must believe in our recovery': Mayor of Winnipeg's sister city celebrates 50 year friendship
The mayor of Winnipeg's sister city is in town to reaffirm the relationship on its 50th anniversary, bringing a message of hope during difficult times for the Ukrainian community.
Calgary
-
Calgary rally lobbying for bill that would exempt propane, natural gas from carbon tax for farmers
A rally planned at the offices of Calgary Liberal MP George Chahal is part of intensifying lobbying efforts to pass a private member’s bill exempting propane and natural gas used in farming operations from the carbon tax.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER A weather reality check on the way for Calgary this week
After a weekend of daytime highs nine to 13 C above seasonal, Calgary is in for a very different week of weather.
-
Potential property tax increase being deliberated this week by city council
City councillors are getting set for a budget deliberation with possible residential tax increases on the horizon for Calgary homeowners.
Edmonton
-
Fire that damaged Old Strathcona apartment building deliberately set: EFRS
A fire at a Whyte Avenue-area apartment building over the weekend was deliberately set, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has confirmed.
-
Police search for pickup in connection with central Alberta homicide
The man who was killed in Ponoka earlier this month has been identified as Derek Westling, 37.
-
Person wearing face paint involved in eastern Alberta break-and-enter: RCMP
The Cold Lake Transfer Station was heavily damaged during a break and enter in October, RCMP said.
Vancouver
-
Police trying to identify man who allegedly assaulted woman, pulled a gun at Vancouver SkyTrain station
Police in Vancouver are trying to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a woman and brandished a firearm nearly three months ago.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Surrey mayor taking the province to court over policing – again
Surrey's mayor has announced another court challenge of B.C.'s moves to push forward the transition to a municipal police force.
-
False assault report draws heavy police response in Nanaimo
Mounties in Nanaimo say a 12-year-old boy's false report of an armed assault led to a heavy police response in the Harbour City last week.