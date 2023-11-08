Proposed budget includes tax hike in Region of Waterloo
The Region of Waterloo took another look at its proposed 2024 budget on Wednesday.
It was the third of four planned budget meetings by the Strategic Planning and Budget Committee.
The focus Wednesday was on housing, as well as investments into the Region of Waterloo International Airport, ION light rail in Cambridge and other big issues.
“So all in, including the plan to end chronic homelessness, including the police budget, we’re currently sitting at an overall tax levy position of $71.3 million levy increase, which is an 8.3 per cent tax impact,” said Craig Dyer, the Chief Financial Officer for the Region of Waterloo.
MORE: WRPS board hears from public on proposed $16.3 million budget increase
The next public input session will be held on Nov. 29.
At that time staff will present their final assessment.
Council is set to ratify the budget on Dec. 13.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I feel that I'm born again': Canadians describe journey out of Gaza through Rafah border crossing
Hany Elbatnigi and Suzan Harb are among the 75 Canadians who successfully left Gaza through the Rafah border into Egypt on Tuesday. They shared their emotional journeys with CTV News Channel.
Members of Shania Twain's stage crew injured in Saskatchewan bus crash
A crew bus and one truck involved with the Shania Twain “Queen of Me” tour were involved in a rollover near Wolseley, Saskatchewan.
NDP's Singh calls out 'climate delay Liberals, and climate deny Conservatives' as home heating motion defeated
A motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to permanently remove the GST from all forms of home heating was defeated Wednesday after the NDP failed to find support among any major party in the House of Commons.
No Canadians, foreign nationals crossed from Gaza to Egypt on Wednesday: Global Affairs
The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt closed Wednesday, the federal government has confirmed, meaning no foreign nationals or Canadians were able to pass through.
1 arrested, 3 injured in violent clashes between Concordia students over Israel-Hamas war
One person was arrested and at least three people were injured at Concordia University after an altercation related to the Israel-Hamas war lasted nearly three hours and turned violent, police say.
Hollywood actors strike is over as union reaches tentative deal with studios
Hollywood's actors union reached a tentative deal with studios Wednesday to end its strike, bringing a close to months of labor strife that ground the entertainment industry to a historic halt.
'Canadians are hurting': Trudeau on rising tide of hate at home, need for Israel-Hamas humanitarian pause
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called out the 'unacceptable' rise in hate surfacing in Canada amid the Israel-Hamas war, while pushing Wednesday for a humanitarian pause long enough to get 'back on track' towards a two-state solution. Trudeau also restated the Canadian government's calls for humanitarian pauses, amid continuing pushes for Canada to call for an immediate ceasefire.
Robert De Niro attends closing arguments in civil trial over claims by ex-VP, personal assistant
Robert De Niro looked on Wednesday as a lawyer for a woman who worked for him for over a decade urged a jury in closing arguments to award her millions of dollars for emotional distress and reputational harm because the actor discriminated and retaliated against her.
BoC's governing council split on whether interest rates need to rise further
Further interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada are very much still on the table as its governing council remains split on whether rates may need to rise further.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO What’s next after video of rant by property owner shines light on downtown’s challenges?
A lengthy outburst by prominent property owner Shmuel Farhi at Downtown London’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) was recorded by Coun. Susan Stevenson on her phone.
-
Charges laid following October tractor crash in Seaforth
Huron OPP were first called to the scene on Oct. 13 around 8 p.m. to find a farm tractor that had left the roadway and impacted the front of a building on Main Street.
-
'I want to ensure them it will be okay': Teenager with rare disease looking to help others
While spending her entire life in and out of hospital battling a rare blood disease, Andie Morrison, 16, is determined to keep up her fight while giving back to help others.
Windsor
-
Four in 10 Windsor-area residents struggling to meet their financial needs: StatsCan
For the first time in years, Jennifer Katona finds herself walking 25 minutes from her home to the Windsor Goodfellows food bank where she stands in line to acquire much-needed groceries for her family.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Estimated damage $400K following fire at abandoned home
Early Wednesday morning, residents of an apartment building at the corner of University Avenue and Crawford woke up to a vacant home next door on fire.
-
Rap videos, hand signs and jewellery the focus of ‘gang expert’ cross-examination in Windsor murder trial
A gang expert was back on the witness stand in a Windsor murder trial Wednesday, this time, being cross-examined by the defence.
Barrie
-
Former OPP commissioner questions SIU involvement in Midland man's death after police dog bite
A post-mortem is being conducted on Dale Lewis, who died in the hospital on Sunday, nearly one month after being bitten by a police dog.
-
Barrie road linked to fatal crash will remain closed longer than expected
A section of road in Barrie that has been under construction for more than a year and is the site of a crash that claimed the lives of six young adults will remain closed until next year.
-
Rash of vehicle thefts reported in Barrie this week
Police are reminding vehicle owners to be vigilant to avoid becoming the victim of an opportunistic theft after multiple vehicles were stolen this week in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police find human remains in wooded area
Criminal investigations officers with Greater Sudbury Police are working the scene after police located a body Wednesday in the wooded area.
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect, up to 15 cm of snow
Snow will be falling in northeastern Ontario on Wednesday afternoon due to an approaching low-pressure system that will bring up to 15 cm by Thursday morning.
-
Cellphone addiction becoming a global concern
A new study is shining a light on how many of us are at risk of becoming addicted to our cellphones.
Ottawa
-
CITY BUDGET 2024
CITY BUDGET 2024 7 things that will cost you more in Ottawa in 2024
Several fees are going up next year to help pay for the more than $5 billion in spending the city is planning. The city expects to raise nearly $1 billion next year through fees and service charges alone, accounting for 21.5 per cent of anticipated revenue.
-
Here's where 32 new photo radar cameras will be installed in Ottawa over the next 14 months
Thirty-two new photo radar cameras will be set up on Ottawa roads over the next 14 months, including on several "high speed locations" on Hunt Club Road, Walkley Road, Riverside Drive and Bronson Avenue.
-
Environment Canada issues special weather statement for freezing rain
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for freezing rain tonight and into Thursday morning.
Toronto
-
Man dead after shooting in downtown Toronto underground parking garage
A man is dead after being shot in an underground parking garage in downtown Toronto.
-
Here's why these 2 Toronto pharmacies are no longer operating vaccination programs
As health officials encourage people to get the flu and COVID-19 shots, two Toronto pharmacies say they are no longer operating their vaccination programs due to supply issues.
-
'Senseless killing': Canada-wide warrant issued for 17-year-old male in connection with murder of Pickering Casino security guard
Police in Durham Region are looking for a 17-year-old male they believe is responsible for the Thanksgiving Day murder of a casino security guard.
Montreal
-
1 arrested, 3 injured in violent clashes between Concordia students over Israel-Hamas war
One person was arrested and at least three people were injured at Concordia University after an altercation related to the Israel-Hamas war lasted nearly three hours and turned violent, police say.
-
Major fire destroys West Island funeral home
A major fire has destroyed a West Island funeral home Wednesday afternoon, a fire official said Wednesday.
-
EMSB challenges 'absurd' requirement for English boards to communicate in French
The English Montreal School Board says it plans to file a motion Wednesday in Quebec Superior Court about its right to communicate in English.
Atlantic
-
‘It’s never really over, I still lost a child’: Jury returns with recommendations in Lexi Daken inquest
The jury in the coroner’s inquest into the death of 16-year-old Lexi Daken made several recommendations.
-
Snow squalls expected for parts of the Maritimes Wednesday night
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for Pictou and Antigonish Counties of Nova Scotia.
-
Fredericton police investigating 2022 hospital waiting room death
The Fredericton Police Force is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital waiting room last year.
Winnipeg
-
Members of Shania Twain's stage crew injured in Saskatchewan bus crash
A crew bus and one truck involved with the Shania Twain “Queen of Me” tour were involved in a rollover near Wolseley, Saskatchewan.
-
'It's a little scary' Parent concerned about ongoing educational assistant strike in Hanover School Division
Parents and students with special needs are caught in the middle of a labour dispute in southern Manitoba.
-
Hollywood actors strike is over as union reaches tentative deal with studios
Hollywood's actors union reached a tentative deal with studios Wednesday to end its strike, bringing a close to months of labor strife that ground the entertainment industry to a historic halt.
Calgary
-
'Blow it up and sell pieces off': Stakeholders react to UCP plan to revamp Alberta health-care system
If Alberta politicians are going to revamp administration of health care in the province, Alberta physicians want a seat at the table when the changes are being discussed and designed.
-
Man from Sundre, Alta., charged in homicide of teen Pauline Brazeau 47 years ago
A man in his 70s from Sundre, Alta., has been charged in a homicide cold case dating back 47 years.
-
Calgary comes through for local man whose mobility scooter was stolen
There's been an outpouring of offers to help a man whose disability scooter was stolen.
Edmonton
-
Alberta announces new health delivery system, promises to try to protect jobs
The Alberta government says protecting jobs will be a priority as it embarks on a massive restructuring of its health system.
-
Kelsey Ouellette's homicide may be linked to relationship with boyfriend who died months before her: police
Police are investigating the link between the death of homicide victim Kelsey Ouellette and the non-criminal death of her boyfriend.
-
Doctors describe patients 'suffering' at Edmonton hospitals due to extraordinarily long wait times
The rumours are true: Doctors at hospitals in Edmonton and other Alberta communities have been unable to admit patients from emergency rooms in a timely manner because some wards are well over capacity.
Vancouver
-
After multiple delays and surprise developments, Ali murder trial nears completion
A first-degree murder trial that began in April is coming close to its conclusion after a series of delays and significant developments that have altered the Crown's case.
-
Online video tells travellers not to fly Air India; poster denies message is a threat
The Canadian government and law enforcement agencies are remaining tight-lipped about a video circulating online telling travellers not to fly Air India after Nov. 19.
-
New images released of sex offender Randall Hopley as search continues
Authorities have released new surveillance images of Randall Hopley, the convicted sex offender who has been on the loose since removing his electronic ankle monitor last weekend in Vancouver.