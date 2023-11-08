Proposed budget includes tax hike in Region of Waterloo

The Region of Waterloo took another look at its proposed 2024 budget on Wednesday.

It was the third of four planned budget meetings by the Strategic Planning and Budget Committee.

The focus Wednesday was on housing, as well as investments into the Region of Waterloo International Airport, ION light rail in Cambridge and other big issues.

“So all in, including the plan to end chronic homelessness, including the police budget, we’re currently sitting at an overall tax levy position of $71.3 million levy increase, which is an 8.3 per cent tax impact,” said Craig Dyer, the Chief Financial Officer for the Region of Waterloo.

MORE: WRPS board hears from public on proposed $16.3 million budget increase

The next public input session will be held on Nov. 29.

At that time staff will present their final assessment.

Council is set to ratify the budget on Dec. 13.