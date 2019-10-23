KITCHENER – A proposed condo development in Kitchener's south end has taken another step closer to being approved.

An old hotel occupies the site now.

The city says the new development would revitalize the area, bringing in four towers that would be the tallest in the neighbourhood.

"This spot is just perfect," says Coun. Dave Schnider.

"It's walkable to the grocery store, there's services, restaurants in the area. (There's) great access to Weber street, great access to transit."

Construction for the sales office has already begun at Weber and Fergus.

The proposed development would include more than 500 condo units and 14,000 square feet of commercial space.

On Wednesday, the city met with the developer, who wasn't available for comment, to talk about the plans and a few issues.

"That we know we can be resolved, such as noise for the residents," says city planner Andrew Pinnell.

"We want to make sure that residents are protected from any noise from the highway."

Additional meetings are set for the next few weeks, with an expected approval once the bugs are worked out.

The area has already been approved for multi-use after a by-law passed by council in 2016.