GUELPH -- A proposal wants to turn the Parkview Motel in Guelph into permanent supportive housing.

The motel has offered overflow shelter spaces since 1986.

If it goes ahead, the project would transform the motel into 32 bachelor units designed for long-term stays. It would also include 24/7 assistance for people experiencing homelessness.

The site would need a zoning change for the project to go forward. Guelph city council debated that change at a meeting on Monday night.

"Some sort of relatively minor changes can make such an impact to the appearance of this building," said Andrea Sinclair with MHBC Planning Urban Design and Landscape Architecture. "We really do think it's going to be an improvement for the site."

Advocates said the neighbourhood is suited to affordable housing, because it has nearby homes and businesses.

"The city is encouraging affordable housing to locate where it is served by transit, which we are in this case, and other services like shopping, parks and other community facilities," Sinclair said.

However, some delegates speaking to council disagreed.

"Our opposition to the project is not based upon need, it is based upon proposed location," said William Wootton, who lives in townhouses across the street. "Our community is being used as guinea pigs, where there's a reckless experiment."

Gail Hoekstra, executive director of the Drop-In Centre, said the motel is already being used as an overflow shelter.

"If this project doesn't come to be, then given our current demand to shelter people that are homeless, we will need to continue to use the Parkview for this purpose," she said.

Council didn't come to a final decision on Monday night and the mayor said it might not come for a while.