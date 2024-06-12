KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Pride decorations vandalized in Palmerston

    Black spray paint mars rainbow fabric Pride decorations set up along Main Street West in Palmerston. (Courtesy: OPP) Black spray paint mars rainbow fabric Pride decorations set up along Main Street West in Palmerston. (Courtesy: OPP)
    Share

    Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after Pride decorations on Main Street West in Palmerston were vandalized.

    Officers were told someone spray painted rainbow fabric decorating light posts sometime between the evening of June 9 and the afternoon of June 10.

    Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Françoise Hardy, French singing legend and pop icon, dies at 80

    Françoise Hardy, a French singing legend and pop icon since the 1960s, has died. She was 80. Her son, musician Thomas Dutronc, announced her death on social media, sharing a poignant photo of himself as a child with his mother. Hardy, who had been battling lymphatic cancer since 2004, faced her illness with remarkable candour. She passed away on Tuesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News