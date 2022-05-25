Power outage forces Kitchener school to close early Wednesday
J F Carmichael Public School will close early Wednesday, the Waterloo Region District School Board said in a tweet posted at 1:20 p.m.
The board asked parents and guardians to pick up their children as soon as possible or contact the school if they can walk home by themselves.
According to Kitchener Wilmot Hydro’s outage map, 10 customers in Kitchener were without power, as of just before 2 p.m.
In a tweet, KW Hydro said Wednesday’s outage was caused by a pole fire on Stirling Avenue and crews are working to restore power.
