Possible firearm incident in Kitchener leads to arrest: WRPS

Waterloo regional police say they arrested a 24-year-old man Tuesday after responding to a report of a man in possession of a possible firearm in Kitchener.

Police said the incident happened in the area of Highway 7/8 and Weber Street East.

Police said when officers arrived they located and arrested a man who had a weapon. The type of weapon was not specified.

The 24-year-old has been charged with:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Common nuisance- endanger life

Possession of suspected methamphetamine

Breach of probation (two counts)

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.