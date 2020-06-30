KITCHENER -- Three people from Waterloo Region may have been exposed to COVID-19 at large parties in London last week, according to local health officials.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has reported eight COVID-19 cases connected to two large parties, all with more than 10 people in attendance. The cases are all in people in their 20s.

During Waterloo Region's bi-weekly COVID-19 update Tuesday, Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu Li Wang said health officials have been in contact with the three people who may have been exposed to COVID-19 at those events.

"If we feel that they have been exposed then we will recommend that they go get tested," she said.

Dr. Wang said there's no sign of spread in Waterloo Region right now.

"At this point in time, we do not have any cases associated with that outbreak in London," she said.

Region of Waterloo Public Health was notified by MLHU through contact tracing, warning of possible cases in the region. Some of the group of 25 people who gathered for a party in London also travelled to Waterloo Region and Hamilton.

"The super-spreader events are something we really want to pay attention and look closely at," MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie said on Monday.

To date, there have been 1,299 confirmed cases in Waterloo Region. Of those, 1,094 have been resolved, while 116 people have died.

With files from CTV News London