KITCHENER -- People attending large gatherings in London last week may have travelled to parties in Waterloo Region, according to public health officials.

In the past week, London has reported eight new COVID-19 cases all related to two parties of more than 10 people. The six women and two men who have tested positive for the virus are all in their 20s.

Contact tracing by the local health unit shows some of the people associated with the outbreak also went to events in Waterloo Region and Hamilton, according to Middlesex-London Health Unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie.

Health officials say they're following up with anyone who's had close contact with the people who tested positive.

"The super-spreader events are something we really want to pay attention to and look closely at," Dr. Mackie said.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported three new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Two of those cases are linked to these events.

Region of Waterloo Public Health reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Monday, the first in more than three weeks. A total of 116 people have died from COVID-19 in the region.

Officials also reported 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total to 1,293 in the region.

With files from CTV News London's Amanda Taccone.