Population of Waterloo Region's cities has grown by over 50K since 2016: StatCan
An aerial image of Waterloo.
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region's three cities grew by more than 10,000 people per year over the last five years, new data from Statistics Canada shows.
According to data on the government agency's website, the combined population of Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge grew from 542,034 in 2016 to 593,882 in 2020.
That's a growth rate of more nine per cent over five years, which is higher than Toronto's growth rate of about 6.5 per cent over the same time.
Over the five years prior, that growth rate in Waterloo Region was just under six per cent: from 2011 to 2016, the population grew from 512,547 to 542,034.
The census information also shows the growth in these metropolitan areas near Waterloo Region:
- Hamilton: population of 768,982 in 2016 grew to 804,691 in 2020
- Guelph: population of 157,088 in 2016 grew to 167,509 in 2020
- Brantford: population of 143,871 in 2016 grew to 151,566 by 2020
- Woodstock: population of 42,104 in 2016 grew to 46,464 in 2020
- Stratford: population of 32,286 in 2016 grew to 33,868 in 2020
- Centre Wellington: population of 29,008 in 2016 grew to 31,092 in 2020