A press release is scheduled for Friday afternoon to provide an update on a brazen daylight shooting that left two people in their 60s dead inside their home.

Brantford police announced the press conference on Friday morning. You can watch it live on our website at 12:30 p.m.

The shooting happened Thursday at around 8 a.m. on River Park Road. Police identified the victims as Larry Reynolds, 64, and Lynn van Every, 62.

So far, police have said that they believe the shooting was not random.

They were treated on scene but died from their injuries.

"I don’t feel safe for me or my family in this area to be walking alone," says neighbour Aaron Creery.

The shooting deaths were the third and fourth of the year so far in Brantford.

Police have not released any suspect information.