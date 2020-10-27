GUELPH -- A Police Services Board hearing is underway for a Guelph police officer who pleaded guilty in criminal court for assaulting a teen.

The hearing will determine if Const. Corey McArthur will be reprimanded or dismissed from the police force.

A psychiatrist who treated McArthur was cross-examined on Monday morning, saying he was aware of symptoms of low mood and anger. That cross-examination will continue into the afternoon.

At the centre of the hearing is an incident that happened in September of 2016, when the police officer elbowed a 17-year-old boy who was handcuffed to a bed at Guelph General Hospital.

The teen had been using crystal meth and was threatening to harm himself. McArthur elbowed the teen after the boy kneed him.

In 2018, McArthur pleaded guilty to criminal assault charges in relation to the incident. He was sentenced to a conditional discharge, three years' probation and 240 hours of community service.

During the criminal trial, his lawyer said that his client suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the on-duty death of his colleague, Const. Jennifer Kovach, back in 2013 .

At Monday's hearing, McArthur say quietly next to his lawyer as the doctor was cross-examined on the details of his report.

The hearing was held in a banquet hall of a hotel with fewer than 20 seats available for the public.

The defence was scheduled to call more witnesses on Monday afternoon.