GUELPH -- A Guelph police officer has pleaded guilty to discreditable conduct in relation to an incident where he elbowed a teen in 2016.

Const. Corey McArthur pleaded guilty to criminal assault charges in the case in 2018.

Tuesday’s Police Services Act hearing was held to determine if McArthur should be allowed back to work on the Guelph Police Service or if he should be terminated.

An agreed statement of facts read in court in 2018 during the criminal trial said McArthur was helping restrain a teen in Guelph General Hospital when the teen kneed him. It went on to say McArthur elbowed the teen, hitting his upper chest, neck, head and face. It said the teen had been using crystal meth and was threatening to harm himself.

McArthur was sentenced to a conditional discharge, three years probation and 240 hours of community service after his guilty plea.

At the trial, McArthur's lawyer said he suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder as a result of the on-duty death of his colleague, Const. Jennifer Kovack, in 2013. Kovack was travelling to help McArthur with a traffic stop when the cruiser she was driving hit a city bus and she was killed. During the trial, the judge found McArthur's excessive use of force to be the result of his PTSD.

Psychiatrist Dr. Jonathan Rootenberg was on the stand Tuesday speaking about McArthur's PTSD. Rootenberg said McArthur could return to work and resume his police duties, adding he's made improvements to his mental health.

Rootenberg testified he believes McArthur can carry out his policing duties without compromising other officers or members of the public.

The hearing will continue on Oct. 27.

A decision about McArthur’s future on the Guelph Police Service will be made by Deputy Chief Kelly at a later date.