A Guelph police officer pleaded guilty Thursday to assaulting a teenager in a September 2016 incident.

An agreed statement of facts read in a Guelph courtroom stated Constable Corey McArthur was helping restrain a teen in hospital, when the teen kneed him and McArthur then proceeded to elbow him back.

The teen was brought to Guelph General Hospital Sept. 19, 2016 under the Mental Health Act.

Reports say the teen was hitting his head on the metal rail of the bed, and had a fight with another police officer.

McArthur was brought in to help restrain the teen and was then kneed by him.

According to the agreed statement of facts, McArthur hit the teen in the chest and stomach.

He then elbowed the teen, hitting him in his upper chest, neck, his moving head, and face.

McArthur said he did not intend to hit the face, but admits to the court he did use excessive force.

The patient was left with a cut under his eye, which required stiches.

But, the court heard that it is possible the teen aggravated an injury that was already started when he was hitting his head on the bed rail.

The incident was captured on security camera, and hospital staff saw it and reported the incident as possible excessive force.

McArthur was originally charged with assault causing bodily harm, but he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of assault.

McArthur’s lawyer and the crown will now present their sentencing submissions to the judge.

McArthur has been an officer with the Guelph Police service for over 15 years.

He previously faced assault charges in connection with on-duty incidents in 2009 and 2013. The 2013 charge was withdrawn, while the 2009 charge resulted in an absolute discharge.