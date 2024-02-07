KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police seize 3D-printed gun parts from Cambridge home

    3D-printed gun parts and weapons seized by Waterloo regional police. (Source: WRPS) 3D-printed gun parts and weapons seized by Waterloo regional police. (Source: WRPS)
    

    An investigation into 3D-printed gun parts led Waterloo regional police to a Cambridge home on Monday.

    In a media release, they said a search warrant was conducted at a residence on an unnamed street.

    The WRPS Drugs and Firearms Unit seized 3D printer handgun receivers, handgun parts, prohibited devices and a prohibited weapon.

    A 32-year-old man, who has not been identified, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a prohibited device, possession of computer data (related to 3D-printed firearms), and manufacturing a firearm.

    Police said there were no public safety concerns in this case.

