Police seize 3D-printed gun parts from Cambridge home

An investigation into 3D-printed gun parts led Waterloo regional police to a Cambridge home on Monday.

In a media release, they said a search warrant was conducted at a residence on an unnamed street.

The WRPS Drugs and Firearms Unit seized 3D printer handgun receivers, handgun parts, prohibited devices and a prohibited weapon.

A 32-year-old man, who has not been identified, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a prohibited device, possession of computer data (related to 3D-printed firearms), and manufacturing a firearm.

Police said there were no public safety concerns in this case.