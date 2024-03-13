Police seek to identify 'suspicious' man in Elmira

Waterloo regional police are hoping the public can help find a man they said was acting suspiciously in Elmira.

At around 2 p.m. Tuesday, two girls were walking on Barnswallow Drive when they were approached by an older man.

Police did not release further details about their interaction but said no injuries were reported.

The man is described as white, approximately 5-foot-10, and between 60 and 70 years old. He had brown eyes, an average build and walked with a limp. The man was last seen wearing light coloured clothes and a dark baseball cap.

Police said their Special Victims Unit is investigating.