KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Classic truck stolen from Guelph found in Hamilton

    An undated Guelph police cruiser. (CTV) An undated Guelph police cruiser. (CTV)
    Share

    A classic truck has been found in Hamilton after it was stolen from a Guelph business.

    Guelph police say the restored black 1986 GMC Sierra was taken from the Curtis Drive and Monarch Road area sometime between May 9 and May 10.

    Early Friday morning, officers were told the truck had been located in downtown Hamilton. They said the steering column of the truck was damaged.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News