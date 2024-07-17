Police seek tips in elderly fraud scheme

Waterloo Regional Police have released photos of a person they want to speak to in connection to an ongoing fraud scheme targeting the elderly.

The images, taken from security video, show a male wearing sunglasses and a reflective work t-shirt as he’s entering and exiting an elevator.

Police said they’d like to speak with the person pictured.

The scheme involves debit and credit cards. Police said the fraudster, pretending to be a bank investigator, will call elderly residents and tell them their cards have been compromised. During the phone call, a person claiming to be a courier from the bank will show up at their home to pick up the debit or credit card. Those cards are then used by the fraudsters.

Police are also reminding the public that banks and other financial institutions won’t send couriers to pick up debit or credit cards, even if they are compromised. Residents who receive a similar call are asked to call their bank directly for confirmation. Pin numbers should never be shared.

Anyone who can identify the male in the security photos are asked to call Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777, ext. 6370. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.