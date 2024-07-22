Police seek public’s help to locate Haldimand teen missing since Friday

Haldimand OPP are seeking the public’s help to locate a teen reported missing in Hagersville.

Melody, 14, was last seen at around 2 p.m. Friday in the Tim Horton’s at 5 Railway Street.

Melody is described as white, 5’3” with a slim build, and having long brown hair.

She was seen wearing clear-lens glasses, a black V-neck short-sleeve shirt with a Lilo and Stitch image on the front, black shorts with white lining and black Nike low-cut shoes.

There is concern for Melody’s well-being, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Melody’s whereabouts is asked to contact Haldimand OPP at 1-888-310-1122.