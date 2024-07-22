KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police seek public’s help to locate Haldimand teen missing since Friday

    Melody is described as white, 5’3” with a slim build, and having long brown hair. She was seen wearing clear-lens glasses, a black V-neck short-sleeve shirt with a Lilo and Stitch image on the front, black shorts with white lining and black Nike low-cut shoes. (Source: OPP) Melody is described as white, 5’3” with a slim build, and having long brown hair. She was seen wearing clear-lens glasses, a black V-neck short-sleeve shirt with a Lilo and Stitch image on the front, black shorts with white lining and black Nike low-cut shoes. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    Haldimand OPP are seeking the public’s help to locate a teen reported missing in Hagersville.

    Melody, 14, was last seen at around 2 p.m. Friday in the Tim Horton’s at 5 Railway Street.

    Melody is described as white, 5’3” with a slim build, and having long brown hair.

    She was seen wearing clear-lens glasses, a black V-neck short-sleeve shirt with a Lilo and Stitch image on the front, black shorts with white lining and black Nike low-cut shoes.

    There is concern for Melody’s well-being, police said.

    Anyone with information regarding Melody’s whereabouts is asked to contact Haldimand OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Ottawa Coun. Matthew Luloff charged with impaired driving

    Ottawa Coun. Matthew Luloff is facing a charge of impaired driving, according to his lawyer. The Conservative Party tells CTV News Ottawa that Luloff resigned his candidacy on July 10 'due to a personal matter.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News